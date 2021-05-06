Ghana: Cape Coast Stadium Closed for Minor Works

5 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ebusua Dwarfs FC will play its upcoming Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup home matches at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.

The move was to allow works to start on improving the pitch and other facilities at the Cape Coast Stadium to meet the required FIFA/CAF standards ahead of Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Ethiopia.

Dwarfs will, however, return to the Cape Coast Stadium after the Black Stars match for the remaining league and MTN FA Cup matches.

An FA statement said the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are working feverishly to ensure that the Cape Coast Stadium is in the best of shape in line with FIFA standards to host all three World Cup qualifying matches of the Black Stars.

The Association will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that Ghana hosts the upcoming qualifying match against Ethiopia next month and subsequent ones successfully at the Cape Coast Stadium. -FA

