Ghana: License D Coaching Course to Start Monday

5 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course is set to officially commence in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi with 110 participants.

All applicants who applied through the Ashanti Regional Football Association (ARFA) are to take note that the course will be in three batches and will run from May 10 to June 12, 2021.

Some of the key areas of the training include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions.

ARFA Chairman, Osei Tutu Agyemang has, meanwhile urged, participants to take the course seriously.

"I want to entreat participants to take the upcoming course very seriously because it would decide the future of their respective coaching careers."

Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Mintah will lead the training together with other GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators.

The License D course will also be held in other regions at a later date.

