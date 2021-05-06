Liberia: Dr. Fallah to Panel Global Health Engagements

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Refuge Place International (RPI), Dr. Mosoka P. Fallah, has been invited as one of the panelists at ensuing 'Decolonising Global Health in Africa' Webinar. The event is to be hosted by Newmark Group IMC and the Global Health Decolonisation Movement in Africa (GHDM-Africa).

In a communication from the Senior Management at the 'Decolonising Global Health in Africa' Webinar, Patrick K. Lumumba, the event will be paneled by Dr. Fallah alongside Dr. Catherine Kyobutungi, Executive Director, African Population and Health Research Center.

According to him, the panelist will share their vast knowledge and experience on the important subject matter.

"We are incredibly honoured to have you for this upcoming webinar on 'Decolonising Global Health in Africa', and we cannot wait to hear all of you share your vast knowledge and experience on this very important subject matter," said the communication.

Among other things, the communication indicates that Dr. Lioba Hirsch, PhD, Research Fellow at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine will serve as guest speaker at the occasion.

In a related development, the former Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has been invited by the Center for Population-Level Bioethics, at Rutgers University in the US to serve as one of the four panelists on the webinar under the Theme, "The Ethical Imperative: Global Vaccine Equity". The program is slated May 12, 2021 through a zoom meeting on the Global Vaccine Access.

In a communication to Dr. Fallah from Nir Eyal, Founder and Director of the Center for Population-Level Bioethics (CPLB) at Rutgers University, the Liberian health expert will share his experiences on lessons on international cooperation in infectious disease outbreaks, especially from the Ebola pandemic and applied to sharing vaccines in the current one.

"As we see it now, we'd like to ask you which lessons on international cooperation in infectious disease outbreaks we should have learned from the Ebola pandemic and applied to sharing vaccines in the current one," the invitation noted.

The CPLB is a new center at the Rutgers University dedicated to the study of macro-level bioethical dilemmas: those that arise outside the clinical encounter, at the level of the population, the state, the country, or the globe.

Questions of interest range from the theoretical to the applied, such as how to conceptualize measure and evaluate health inequalities or disease severity; how to prioritize resources between disease areas, rural and urban patients, and age cohorts or generations; the acceptability of paternalistic health promotion measures; and many others.

The approach emphasizes collaboration and interdisciplinary, and seeks to inform and be informed by other fields of inquiry such as general ethics and philosophy, health policy, and health economics. We welcome innovative questions and methods and ambitious thinking, and value clear presentation of ideas.

The work of CPLB engages a broad range of bioethical issues, especially in population-level bioethics. We work on the measurement and fair distribution of health care and of benefits and risks from health policy and other public policies; ethical questions about health promotion; normative aspects of climate change and existential risk; and ethical issues in research on human participants, especially as it interacts with population health; among other things.