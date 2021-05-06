Liberia: Bethel Full Gospel Church Founder to Visit Liberia

The Founding Father of Bethel Full Gospel Church Apostle Natt Friday arrives in Liberia next week to participate in an international conference hosted by the Bethel Full Gospel churches Liberia. The conference is being held at the Bethel Miracle Christian Church in Caldwell, Montserrado County.

A release issued by the Church Wednesday, May 5, 2021, says the conference which begins on May 12, brings together several Bethel Churches from Montserrado, Lofa, Bong and other parts of Liberia.

The release says during the conference, Apostle Friday will conduct morning and afternoon teaching sessions to be followed by revivals during evening hours.

Head of Communication of the Bethel Full Gospel Churches International Rev. Patrick Wleh says, the teaching sessions will be attended by Bethel pastors, other pastors and church leaders from other denominations.

On Saturday, May 22, Bethel elites will take to the principle streets of Monrovia to reaffirm their commitment to the church and its vision.Bethel Full Gospel Church was established on March 17,1986 with Apostle Natt Friday as its Incorporator. Apostle Friday, a Liberian and a devoted preacher of righteousness, currently heads a Bethel Church in Robinsdale, Minnesota, USA.