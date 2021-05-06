Liberia: CARI Cleans Assets

The administration of the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) has begun a major clearing of grasses from around its assets that were being used by the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) during its peacekeeping operations in Liberia.

When it arrived in 2003 to help stop the more than a decade civil crisis in Liberia, UNMIL Regional Office known as Sector B was headquartered at CARI, using the institution's buildings as offices and other assets.

Since the successful conclusion of the United Nations' peace mission in Liberia and the turning over of CARI's properties, the facilities had been engulfed by grasses due to financial challenges to maintain them.

The properties are situated on a very vast land, and CARI which was also heavily affected by the Liberian civil turmoil is still struggling to regain its pre-war status amid the economic difficulties.

CARI is Liberia's only agricultural research institute located in Suakoko, Bong County (Central Liberia) charged with the responsibility through an act of the Liberian Legislature to execute Adaptive and Applied Research as part of efforts to find a way of enhancing farming methodology across the country to increase productivity.

Following his appointment last August by President George Weah, CARI Officer In Charge (OIC) Dr. Victor Sumo has made the revitalization of the institution as one of his top priorities while admonishing young agriculture scientists to go the extra mile in their research activities for the sake of their country.

Dr. Sumo continues to frown at poor attitudes on the job and has on several occasions warned staff against exhibiting less than their best on job.

He and his staff continue to receive tons of commendation for the new level of energy they have now brought to the research institute.

The latest step taken by Dr. Sumo's administration will not just create more areas for CARI staff and their families' accommodation, but will further give a huge facelift to the institution and pave the way for intensive renovation when funds are provided by government and partners.