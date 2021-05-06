Liberia: FIFA, CAF Presidents Assure Weah of Continued Support

5 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The President of FIFA, the World Football Governing Body, Gianni Infantino, along with his counterpart from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, have hailed the invaluable contribution of President George M. Weah to the game, describing him as an "incredible Icon of African and World Football."

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Information in Monrovia, both men assured President Weah during a visit to Monrovia of their continued support to not just the development of football in Liberia, but also the country's economy through investments in football infrastructure and Liberian talents.

"Football can be a major catalyst in changing the manner in which Africa is perceived - improvement in football infrastructure will attract more investments", the Fifa boss told President Weah.

Infantino and Motsepe lavished praise on Mr. Weah, noting that as Africa's only Ballon d'Or winner he brought pride to the continent and played a major role in promoting African Football beyond the region.

"You are an incredible iconic figure in world football and I'm proud as an African of your exploits on and off the field," the billionaire South African President of CAF remarked.

"I can assure you that we will be in partnership with Liberia to help improve the country's football infrastructure rather than condemning them. This will be my focus as President of CAF", Motsepe continued. Liberia, he said, has incredible football talent and "you Mr President serve as an inspiration".

The CAF boss used the occasion to disclose his family's personal investment of U.S. $10 Million in sports education on the continent.

President Weah welcomed the two men to the country, explaining how excited he was about their decision to visit in order to see the progress that has been made. He called for a renewed focus on education through sporting activities.

"The Young people of Liberia and Africa love the game. CAF and Fifa could reach out to them, providing investments in infrastructure and educational opportunities so that more Ballon d'Or winners can come from Africa," President Weah said.

He emphasized that "as a Former Member of Fifa Football Committee, I will always provide my expertise for the development of the game." Mr. Weah then used the occasion to congratulate the CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe, while assuring him of his support to the continental body.-Press release

