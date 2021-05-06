Liberia: Account for Road Funds

-Senate requests

The Liberian Senate has requested for full account of the national road funds. The senate's decision followed appearance of the Acting Minister of Public Works, Ruth Coker Collins before Plenary where she disclosed the Government of Liberia has been unable to pay US$1.3 million dollars for the Bong-to- Lofa road.

Minister Collins explained that international partners already have their money but government has been unable to bring the sum of $1.3 million dollars as its contribution towards the road construction.

Grand Cape Mount Senator Cllr. H. Varney Sherman, urged the Senate to get performance report from managers of the road funds, noting that he believes the money has been mismanaged.

He said gas is being bought in the country everyday and there's a percentage on every gallon of gas in the country so there is no reason funds are not available from government.

For his Montserrado County Senator Abraham Dillon said, senatord have not been performing their oversight responsibility, and that's why they have not received report on the road funds and they do not know where the money is being spent.

"That's the same road fund issue why the former Justice-in-Chambers Kabena J'aneh was impeached. 1.3 million dollars in four years we cannot account for the Lofa road is troubling." Dillon added.

Lofa County Senator Stephen J.H. Zargo said, when the Lofa road is fixed, food products from the county would be small for the Red Light General Market in Paynesville. He the people of Lofa produce lot of food in their county and it needs to come to Monrovia, but no road.

He added that the county is prepared to welcome President Weah in the fourth leg of his nationwide tour, adding that Lofa will open arms to the President, and that hospitality is not the problem, but rather lack of road.

Also speaking, Grand Kru County Senator Nimene Bartekwa said, if Lofa is being delayed, they in the southeast are afraid because similar fate could await them.

River Gee County Senator Commany B, Wesseh said though there are funds for road projects but the road funds along cannot complete all these roads. He recommends that a portion of the national budget should be directed to the road funds so that Lofa in the northwest and the southeast roads can be addressed.