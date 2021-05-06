Liberia: Man Wanted After Sex With Dog

Youths of Pewee Town in Zota District, Bong County are in search of a man only identified as Togbah who allegedly had sexual intercourse with a dog.The Pewee Town Youth spokesperson Francis Junior accused Togbah of having sex with the dog allegedly resulting to its severe bleeding.

According to our correspondent in Bong County, Francis has alleged that some unnamed individuals of the town want to compromise the situation. He however indicated that as youth, they have decided to alarm the situation by taking it to the media.According to Francis, the alleged action of Togbah has brought disgrace to the town and further undermines the locals' tradition.

He vowed that the youth will find Togbah at all cost and make him face the punishment of his action.

"It is about our tradition; it is about the integrity of our town so we must find him. There are few people who are not in favor of what we are doing as youth but we don't care about their feelings because we are protecting the land of our forefathers," Francis continued. He told our correspondent that they have set up a committee to find Togbah after the accused escaped following an alarm over his alleged act.

When asked about what punishment they intend to give to Togba, Francis said they will take him to the Zoe bush and later turn him over to legal authorities. He said the owner of the dog has threatened to drag Togbah to court anytime he is seen.

Francis notes that it is not the first time for Togbah to carry out such an alleged act, claiming that similar news spread about him two years ago but he denied it. "We are people who respect tradition, the man in question should have been a traditionalist so we cannot sit and let him go free," said the youth spokesperson.

"It is possible that his action over the past has caused us to experience less production of crops; sometimes our rice can't grow and we have to start buying rice to eat after farming season," Francis added.

Our correspondent could not get a comment immediately from the accused as he was nowhere to be found. However, the town chief of the area has not also spoken to the issue.