Namibia Participates in Menstrual Health and Hygiene Campaign

The Menstrual Health and Hygiene Movement in Namibia is joining 26 countries in a menstrual health and hygiene month campaign.

The campaign already kicked off virtually in Denmark on 1 May, where a ball with the names of participating countries was kicked off.

Each participating country will choose a day to hold the campaign that will address the biggest challenges related to menstrual health and hygiene in that country.

Participating countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ecuador, England, Ghana, India, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Malawi, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, the United States and Zimbabwe.

Partners like the Real Relief Danish company that produces and distributes innovative and sustainable items for the humanitarian sector, and the Global Goals World Cup will also join the campaign.

The Namibian campaign day will be on 7 May

"As we kick off the dialogue, we aim to improve girls' and women's health, rights and opportunities for quality education, gender equality, and safe sanitation and hygiene," said Menstrual Health and Hygiene Movement advocate Taljaard Uaputauka.

The highlight of the campaign will be a panel discussion on the challenges, inadequacies, consequences of lack of education and information in menstrual health and hygiene, measures to be taken to improve the status quo, and gender-based violence, among others.

Uaputauka will moderate the discussion, with participants including the chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council Marlene Mbakera, deputy minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Bernadette Jagger, deputy minister of education Faustina Calley, deputy minister of health, Esther Muinjangue, Unicef water and sanitation specialist Mathew Shuuya and Tatiana Sikwila from Women's Action for Development.