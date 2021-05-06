Namibia: Ex-Magistrate Lands in the Dock

A former magistrate facing a host of criminal charges in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court says the allegations against him are "total nonsense".

Ex-judicial officer Walter ('Rooies') Mostert made this remark about the charges on Monday, after making his first court appearance following his arrest in the //Kharas region over the past weekend.

In brief remarks to The Namibian, Mostert (61) also said evidence supporting his innocence was in the docket of his case and that he had provided a lengthy affidavit to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain the role he had played in the events that led to him being charged.

The ACC issued a public appeal for assistance to trace Mostert in September 2018, after a warrant for his arrest had been issued by a Windhoek magistrate.

Mostert was in South Africa at that stage. He was arrested on Saturday, after he had returned to Namibia from South Africa, where he had been living for the past four years.

During his court appearance, magistrate Linus Samunzala informed Mostert he is facing 29 charges, including counts under the Anti-Corruption Act and the Immigration Control Act, and counts of money laundering, extortion, fraud and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The charges are connected to allegations that Mostert in 2012 and 2013 helped a family of South African citizens to illegally obtain Namibian identity documents by falsely informing the home affairs ministry that the members of the family had been born at Usakos and that their parents had also been born at Usakos.

The state is also alleging that Mostert committed extortion in July 2013 by informing one of the members of the family in question, one Kosie Pieterse, that another family member would be arrested for staying in Namibia after a visa allowing her to be in the country had expired, and demanding that N$90 000 had to be paid to him.

In a fraud charge also faced by Mostert, the state is alleging that he falsely informed Pieterse in August 2012 that Pieterse had to pay N$250 000 to him (Mostert), to be put into a Namibian state investment, for Pieterse's application to acquire Namibian permanent residence to succeed.

Deputy prosecutor general Dominic Lisulo told Samunzala on Monday that four other persons are also to be charged with Mostert.

The case was postponed to 2 June for the other suspects to be charged in the meantime. Mostert is being held in custody.

His defence lawyer, Evert Gous, indicated to the magistrate that Mostert would be applying to be granted bail.