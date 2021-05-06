Namibia: Ex-Magistrate Lands in the Dock

5 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A former magistrate facing a host of criminal charges in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court says the allegations against him are "total nonsense".

Ex-judicial officer Walter ('Rooies') Mostert made this remark about the charges on Monday, after making his first court appearance following his arrest in the //Kharas region over the past weekend.

In brief remarks to The Namibian, Mostert (61) also said evidence supporting his innocence was in the docket of his case and that he had provided a lengthy affidavit to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain the role he had played in the events that led to him being charged.

The ACC issued a public appeal for assistance to trace Mostert in September 2018, after a warrant for his arrest had been issued by a Windhoek magistrate.

Mostert was in South Africa at that stage. He was arrested on Saturday, after he had returned to Namibia from South Africa, where he had been living for the past four years.

During his court appearance, magistrate Linus Samunzala informed Mostert he is facing 29 charges, including counts under the Anti-Corruption Act and the Immigration Control Act, and counts of money laundering, extortion, fraud and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The charges are connected to allegations that Mostert in 2012 and 2013 helped a family of South African citizens to illegally obtain Namibian identity documents by falsely informing the home affairs ministry that the members of the family had been born at Usakos and that their parents had also been born at Usakos.

The state is also alleging that Mostert committed extortion in July 2013 by informing one of the members of the family in question, one Kosie Pieterse, that another family member would be arrested for staying in Namibia after a visa allowing her to be in the country had expired, and demanding that N$90 000 had to be paid to him.

In a fraud charge also faced by Mostert, the state is alleging that he falsely informed Pieterse in August 2012 that Pieterse had to pay N$250 000 to him (Mostert), to be put into a Namibian state investment, for Pieterse's application to acquire Namibian permanent residence to succeed.

Deputy prosecutor general Dominic Lisulo told Samunzala on Monday that four other persons are also to be charged with Mostert.

The case was postponed to 2 June for the other suspects to be charged in the meantime. Mostert is being held in custody.

His defence lawyer, Evert Gous, indicated to the magistrate that Mostert would be applying to be granted bail.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.