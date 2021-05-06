Zambia: UK Support to Boost Tourism Sector

Zambia has continued to be recognised as a tourist destination to consider for the holiday travels.

The country has a lot to offer tourists, and apart from the famed Victoria Falls, Zambia is home to other majestic falls such as the Lumangwe in the Northern part of the country and the mighty Zambezi River.

National parks and game reserves also offer opportunities for viewing wildlife.

And despite the country having its own share of the negative impact of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, both local and international tourists have shown willingness in promoting the sector which is an important contributor to economic growth, employment creation and rural development.

We take note of the latest support of a noble share of 15 million pounds (about K466.6 million) which has come from the United Kingdom (UK) government for three of Zambia's national parks meant to support the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) landscape.

The national parks are expected to benefit from the funds planned for supporting the various countries in the landscapes to address the adverse effects of climate change and biodiversity loss ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be hosted in Glasgow, UK in November, this year.

The Zambian parks to benefit from the funds include Kafue, Mosi-Oa -Tunya and Sioma-Ngwezi National Parks.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley, who announced when paying a courtesy call on Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela in Lusaka yesterday, says the UK is allocating a total of 100 million pounds for five landscapes across the world and among them KAZA.

This support comes two weeks after Zambia was listed among CNN's international destinations that tourists planning vacations in 2021 should consider for their holiday travel.

It comes at a time that the West enters the peak holiday and travel season and travellers are considering international expeditions in light of increased COVID-19 vaccinations.

The CNN recognition is an important listing as CNN Travel remains a leading authority in providing guidance and recommendations on top and safe tourist destinations worldwide.

This is no doubt a boost for Zambia, a country which also prides itself for its peace, a friendly people, unparalleled tourism spots and good weather patterns.

Zambia has recorded an improved performance in the tourism industry, in almost all the 10 provinces of the country, and therefore the sector needs all the support it can get, both locally and internationally for more positive growth and generate revenue.