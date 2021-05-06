Namibia: Access to Serviced Land a Problem - Uutoni

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni says the main challenge facing the country's housing sector is the scarcity of available services, which is pushing up the price of serviced land and at the same time slowing down housing delivery.

He said this at the launch of a housing development project last week by Namibia International Capital (NIC), with the financial support of the pan-African finance institution, Shelter Afrique, at Osona Village.

Uutoni highlighted a number of factors that delay a long-term sustainable solution to the country's housing problem.

He said there is a gap between the types and pricing of housing products that dominate the market and the affordability levels of large sections of the market - especially of low to middle-income groups.

"The reality is that local authorities have been selling and continue to sell land to private property developers, who have built and continue to build various types of housing units. However, such properties are often unaffordable to the groups in need," he said.

The minister pointed to low and middle-income groups having limited access to facilities and institutions that provide financing for housing.

"Various studies have revealed that a large percentage of Namibian households do not have access to conventional home-loan facilities that are offered by the financial market," he said.

The minister also referred to the high cost of input, raising the price of available housing units, as well as the lengthy approval processes of township proclamation, surveying, subdividing and registering of land.

Uutoni said the government has formulated targeted interventions to improve the housing situation in the country.

Among these interventions are grant budgetary allocations to local authorities, regional councils and the National Housing Enterprise, as well as to community-based housing initiatives, such as the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, to scale up land and urban infrastructure development and housing.

He called on the private sector and public-private partnerships to play a greater role in tackling the housing challenge in the country.

The minister was speaking at the launch of a development project that will see NIC and Shelter Afrique build 132 units at Osona Village and Otjomuise.