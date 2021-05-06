Namibia: Access to Serviced Land a Problem - Uutoni

5 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By John-Colin Namene

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni says the main challenge facing the country's housing sector is the scarcity of available services, which is pushing up the price of serviced land and at the same time slowing down housing delivery.

He said this at the launch of a housing development project last week by Namibia International Capital (NIC), with the financial support of the pan-African finance institution, Shelter Afrique, at Osona Village.

Uutoni highlighted a number of factors that delay a long-term sustainable solution to the country's housing problem.

He said there is a gap between the types and pricing of housing products that dominate the market and the affordability levels of large sections of the market - especially of low to middle-income groups.

"The reality is that local authorities have been selling and continue to sell land to private property developers, who have built and continue to build various types of housing units. However, such properties are often unaffordable to the groups in need," he said.

The minister pointed to low and middle-income groups having limited access to facilities and institutions that provide financing for housing.

"Various studies have revealed that a large percentage of Namibian households do not have access to conventional home-loan facilities that are offered by the financial market," he said.

The minister also referred to the high cost of input, raising the price of available housing units, as well as the lengthy approval processes of township proclamation, surveying, subdividing and registering of land.

Uutoni said the government has formulated targeted interventions to improve the housing situation in the country.

Among these interventions are grant budgetary allocations to local authorities, regional councils and the National Housing Enterprise, as well as to community-based housing initiatives, such as the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, to scale up land and urban infrastructure development and housing.

He called on the private sector and public-private partnerships to play a greater role in tackling the housing challenge in the country.

The minister was speaking at the launch of a development project that will see NIC and Shelter Afrique build 132 units at Osona Village and Otjomuise.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.