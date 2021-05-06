Namibia: Phosphate Firm's Land-Based 'Progress' Ruffles Feathers

WHILE Namibian Marine Phosphate (NMP) is anticipating a positive ruling by the High Court on 11 May regarding the legitimacy of its mining licence, environmental lobby group Swakopmund Matters have raised concerns over the alleged allocation of land to the company for its intended land-based operations at Walvis Bay.

NMP recently said it has made progress with regards to the allocation of land at Walvis Bay.

This comment ruffled some feathers among environmentalists as to the legitimacy of the allocation of such land before an environmental clearance certificate has been issued.

In a letter addressed to the Walvis Bay municipal council and chief executive officer, as well as to

Namport, Swakopmund Matters indicated that land-based operations would be a crucial component of NMP's Sandpiper Project, of which the marine-based operations would be situated off the coast of Walvis Bay.

The lobby group says little attention has been given to the project's terrestrial activities.

The group reasons that NMP's marine and terrestrial activities are inseparable.

"One environmental clearance certificate must cover both," the letter states.

The group warns that an approach through which the terrestrial component is approved on the basis that the marine component has been approved would be "hugely irregular and questionable".

Swakopmund Matters fears the production, storage and transportation on land will have grave consequences for the environment.

The group states that the handling of this material due to its high heavy-metal content would require strict regulation. NMP chief executive officer Chris Jordinson says there have been significant new developments to Namport since 2013 and how they apply to the

revising of the Sandpiper Project plans in terms of proposed land sites.

He says the launch of legal proceedings by the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations in 2016 has had an impact on progress.

He says NMP indeed made progress with applications submitted for land allocation for the establishment of a processing plant and related product-handling facilities. There have been various engagements with the government, municipality and Namport about the process of identifying and applying for the allocation of suitable land sites.

Jordinson says progress continued to be made with the application for land within Namport's Southern African Development Community (SADC) north port.

He says in 2014, Namport confirmed their approval in principle to consider the allocation of a land site within the north port to NMP for the establishment of facilities to manage the handling of inbound and outbound cargo, subject to final layout planning and Namport board approval.

Following necessary further discussions with

Namport, NMP submitted a formal application to Namport in October 2016 for the lease of land and facilities within the north port.

"The legal proceedings initiated in November 2016 have since effectively suspended engagement on land allocation with Namport as well as the Municipality of Walvis Bay and the Ministry of Works and Transport. As a result, no land application has, as yet, been completed or awarded to NMP by any authority. This process remains in progress and will be vigorously followed up once the court action has reached a favourable conclusion," Jordinson says.

Going forward, the eventual site allocations for the revised project layout will be subject to completion of the statutory clearance certificate application process, which is expected to take about a year to complete.

Namport's acting executive for commercial services, Elias Mwenyo, says the port authority has ample land for cargo operations at the north port.

"However, our requirements are very clear:

An environmental clearance certificate must be submitted, along with detailed risk assessment and all the special licences required, before we can authorise an operation of this magnitude . . ," he says. Walvis Bay spokesperson Caty Sheya says there may have agreement "in principal" on land, but "according to our records, the municipality has not dedicated land to NMP".