Namibia: Katima Mulilo Dumpsite Closed

The dumpsite which the Katima Mulilo town council has been operating illegally for the past three years has been shut down by the environmental commissioner's office.

In 2018 the town council relocated from the old dumpsite to a temporary one situated in an industrial area about 200 metres behind the Katima Mulilo abattoir.

During an interview with The Namibian last week, the environmental commissioner Timoteus Mufeti said they had to take this drastic decision because of the town council's failure to comply with the directives given to them.

"Katima Mulilo has received compliance orders since 2019, ordering them to close down the current site which they were only using as a temporary measure, while relocating to the new appropriate and approved site. However, this did not happen," he said.

Mufeti added that the council's continued use of this illegal dumpsite has negatively impacted the environment and the health of the surrounding community and violated the provisions of the Environmental Management Act, with their non compliance.

"The Office of the Environmental Commissioner with support from the Office of the Attorney General has started to look into what legal action can be instituted against the town council for defying a legal compliance order in terms of the Environmental Management Act," he said.

According to Mufeti, they have now ordered the town council to find a new dumpsite as soon a possible and ensure that they apply for an environmental clearance certificate.

He warned all institutions that plan undertaking activities under the Environment Management Act, without a clearance certificate that the government will take stern action against them.

"Those who have been issued with a compliance orders must start taking action. If not, we will take appropriate action, including legal remedies," he cautioned. Katima Mulilo town council's spokesperson Chrispin Muyoba declined to comment, saying that he needed to consult the chief executive officer, Raphael Liswaniso first and will get back to The Namibian.

However, he did not do so yet.