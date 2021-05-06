Namibia: Show Went On Without NBC - Ua-Ndjarakana

The executive director of information and communication technology, Mbeuta Ua-ndjarakana, says the media coverage of World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) went "smoothly" - despite the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's workers withdrawing due to their participation in ongoing industrial action.

Ua-ndjarakana, who was speaking at the WPFD press conference on Monday, said the conference did not suffer any setbacks as a result of the national broadcaster's strike.

The NBC workers went on strike on 22 April, calling for better pay, better working conditions and better equipment to perform their duties with.

WPFD was celebrated in Namibia from 29 April to 3 May.

The national broadcaster was supposed to assist the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology during the event.

Ua-ndjarakana on Monday said the event brought to the fore innovation and other institutions that could replace the NBC.

"The World Press Freedom Day celebrations allowed us to celebrate diversity, because other players came on board. It was the one good of the bad that we saw ... The conference did not suffer any setback," he said.

Lazarus Jacobs, the NBC's board chairperson, last week said the cash-strapped corporation may be forced to retrench some of its workers if the current financial situation does not improve.

Moreover, he said the board is in no position to afford salary increments demanded by employees who are currently striking.

Jacobs yesterday said the N$127,5 million subsidy from the government for the 2020/21 financial year is not sufficient to sustain jobs.

The NBC's subsidy was cut by 62% from N$334,1 million during the 2019/20 financial year.

Jacobs was speaking at a press conference, addressing the current industrial action taken by NBC workers.

He said the company, which has a debt of N$280 million, may not be able to pay monthly salaries.

Although the government did not pronounce itself on the strike, deputy information and communication technology minister Emma Theofilus on her official social media platforms said the government understands the importance of the national broadcaster.

WOMEN JOURNALISTS THREATENED

The United Nations Human Rights Commission said globally, gender-based violence against women journalists have been increasing over the past decade and continues to form part of their daily routine.

These threats come in the form of intimidation, threats of rape, threats to family members and sexual harassment.

During the WPFD conference the safety of women on and offline were underscored.

The new resolutions of the Windhoek+30 declaration refers to the alarming rate at which women journalists are harassed, and calls on governments to commit to taking measures to reinforce the safety of journalists, specifically focusing on women journalists.

According to the report on the State of Press Freedom in Southern Africa, sexism and patriarchal attitudes persist in the industry.

The report was launched by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) during the WPFD conference.

"Within the region, sexual harassment is a cause for concern in countries where newsrooms are overwhelmingly male dominated, and which include perpetrators of sexual abuse," the report reads.

This has seen a lack of women in the media industry, which mirrors the lack of gender parity in news sources.

"The reality underscores the fact that women in southern Africa are disproportionately underrepresented in the institutional structures within the media industry," the report reads.

The media industry continues to be male dominated in countries such as Tanzania, Estwatini, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

Guilherme Canela de Souza Godoi, the chief of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists department, said a way to address this harassment is to involve governments, prosecutors and judges.

He said Unesco has indicators on gender sensitivity in media houses that editors can apply to measure organisations' culture.

"It can help tell them if they are prepared to protect women when such instances happen," he said.

Unesco recently launched an online course on the safety of women journalists for workers in the industry.