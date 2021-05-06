Malawi: Chilima Inspects Phalombe Hospital, Opens in November

6 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gladys Chingaipe

"We will complete all projects regardless which regime started them."

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Wednesday continued his trademark inspection projects that included Phalombe District Hospital promising that Treasury will release K2.5 billion funding to finalise equipping the 250 bed hospital.

The Vice President has since assured the people that he will be communicating to the President to open the hospital in November this year.

"Between October and November this year this hospital will be opened. The President will be informed so that he can come and open it," Chilima.

The hospital project was started by the DPP regime which lost power in fresh elections.

Writing on his Facebook page later, Chilima stressed that the Tonse Alliance administration will continue to finish all projects regardless which regime started them.

"On behalf of His Excellency President Dr. Chakwera, I have emphasised that we will continue completing all outstanding projects regardless which regime started them.

"These are taxpayers funded projects and must be completed to benefit Malawians," he said.

Chilima also inspected the Chiringa Muloza road where works have stalled and said:

"We are told works have stalled as a result of misunderstandings between the Contractor and the Road Authority. Roads Authority will therefore be going back to re-advertise to invite fresh bids within the legal framework."

The Road will be upgraded in phases starting with 20 kilometres from Muloza Trading centre branching off the Muloza-Limbe (M2) to Muloza Bridge.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

