Zimbabwe: Follet-Smith Tees Off At SA Tournament

Sports Reporter

PROFESSIONAL golfer, Ben Follet-Smith, will play in the second last ball of the Sunshine Tour's Dimension Data tournament, at Fancourt this morning.

Follet-Smith a previous winner on the tour and made the cut during last week's Limpopo Open.

This year's Dimension Data Pro-Am will go ahead as planned, from today until May 9, but without the Pro-Am element, in line with the Covid-19 health protocols.

Fancourt offers three originally designed Gary Player golf courses.

There is The Links, which Gary Player has often referred to as his greatest design project.

Montagu and Outeniqua courses all rank in the Top 20 in South Africa.