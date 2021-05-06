Zimbabwe: Sibling Rivalry Spills Into Courts

Court Correspondent

A disgruntled woman has summoned her young sister before the Harare Civil Court seeking a peace order on allegations that she threatens to kill her whenever she gets drunk.

Rumbidzai Muronda yesterday told magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam that her young sister Perpetua was in the habit of abusing her verbally whenever she was intoxicated ,and threatens her with death.

"She is my young sister and I want us to live in peace," said Rumbidzai. "A neighbour came to me complaining about her behaviour and when I reprimanded her she became violent.

"She came to my house drunk in the company of her friend and started scolding me, threatening to stab me with a knife. She scolds me using obscene words and her son once stoned my son for no reason. Every time she comes to my house drunk, she threatens to kill me and now I fear for my life because as a drunken person, I do not know what she is capable of doing."

Rumbidzai said Perpetua once said she was willing to go to prison for killing her. Perpetua denied making death threats, but admitted to verbally abusing Rumbidzai.

"I was shocked to receive a call from Sunway City Police Station saying they wanted me there after she had filed a report," she said. "I am not denying that I scolded her, but I have not threatened to kill her in any way. I was not even drunk.

"The problem is that my sister and I have not been in good books for a very long time. So I think that is where all these allegations are coming from. I have no problem with the court granting her the order because we are already not in talking terms." Ms Narotam granted the peace order and ordered Perpetua to live peacefully with Rumbidzai and refrain from verbally abusing her.