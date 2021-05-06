Angola, Equatorial Guinea Analyse Bilateral Cooperation

5 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Equatorial Guinea Tuesday in Malabo analysed aspects relating to the next session of the Bilateral Commission and reviewed cooperation between the two states.

Cooperation between Angola and Equatorial Guinea was analysed during an audience in which the Minister of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Simeõn Angue, received the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes.

In a statement, the Directorate of Information Technology, Institutional Communication and Press of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that at the meeting the two entities also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in areas of common interest.

During the audience, Simeõn Angue and Domingos Vieira Lopes put into perspective the Business Summit of the Business Confederation of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), which began today in Malabo.

