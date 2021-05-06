Zimbabwe: MDC-a Official in UK Poll Race

IN what further exposes the MDC-Alliance unholy links with Western countries, one of the party's representatives in the United Kingdom will be representing the British Labour Party in the forthcoming local elections.

The MDC was formed in 1999 at the behest of white former farmers who were reluctant to surrender farms to the landless black majority.

Since its formation, the opposition has been used by Western nations to effect regime change, but that has successively failed to yield any meaningful results with members ditching the party or seeking new homes.

Over the past few months scores of MDC-A officials, including former legislators have left the opposition accusing the leadership of failing to have an African identity and being lackeys of Western nations.

This alliance between the MDC-A and the Western world is captured in today local elections in Britain where Elliot Pfebve will be slugging it out with six other candidates in Walsall North.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Pfebve, who was the MDC-A representative at last year UK-Africa Investment Summit said he felt honoured to represent the Labour Party.

"The Labour announces its best Team for 6th May 2021 local election, I am honoured to make it to the top as the only Black African.

"I chose to be part of Labour because of its core values of being a grassroots party that believes in equality of opportunities, just society and a health and social care that put lives before profits.

"I grew up embedded in those values and I believe that through community engagements, a Labour councillor, I will make the difference to people of Short Heath," said Mr Pvebve.

Last year, the MDC-A secretary for international relations Ms Gladys Hlatshwayo was quoted in the opposition media confirming that opposition was going to be represented at the UK-African summit by Mr Pfebve.

"We are indeed attending the summit and Pfebve will be our representative there. We are registered for the summit because it benefits us as a party," she was quoted saying.

Political analysts have said Mr Pfebve's participation in the UK elections as a candidate is not only an indication of the links between the MDC-A and Western Governments, but also a sign that many have lost faith in the opposition.

One analyst, Collin Maradzano said: "This latest event is not a mere coincidence, but part of a huge scheme which had sought to achieve their so-called failed regime change. Their hope was anchored on derailing the now globally hailed successful land reform exercise.

"After having realised the futility of their ill-fated plans, gullibility is now the order of the day hence their carelessness in handling their affairs. Their proxies where they had invested heavily have become political liabilities. Even a blind man can now see the obvious unholy alliance which exist between this now tired political forces."