Zimbabwe: Mamombe Bail Appeal Granted

Chief Court Reporter

MDC-Alliance legislator for Harare West Joana Mamombe and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri were yesterday granted $20 000 bail each by the High Court, coupled with stringent conditions.

The two are facing charges of violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

They had a torrid time convincing the court that they had changed their behaviour to warrant bail pending trial given that they exhibited the propensity to continue committing similar offences each time they were granted bail.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted the appeal, but set tough conditions including barring the duo from addressing a gathering of more than 50 people.

They are also required to reside at their given addresses until the matter is finalised and to report every Friday at the nearest police station.

The court also ordered the duo not to interfere with witnesses.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested in March this year on charges of contravening Covid-19 safety regulations after they held a Press conference outside the Harare Magistrates Court, calling for the release of fellow party member, Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Through their lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, the duo had approached the High Court challenging the magistrates court's decision to deny them bail on the grounds of changed circumstances.

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi refused to grant the duo bail saying the two allegedly committed the offences they are now facing and other charges while on bail, and releasing them would compromise the proper administration of justice.