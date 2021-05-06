Zimbabwe: Mamombe Bail Appeal Granted

6 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

Chief Court Reporter

MDC-Alliance legislator for Harare West Joana Mamombe and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri were yesterday granted $20 000 bail each by the High Court, coupled with stringent conditions.

The two are facing charges of violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

They had a torrid time convincing the court that they had changed their behaviour to warrant bail pending trial given that they exhibited the propensity to continue committing similar offences each time they were granted bail.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted the appeal, but set tough conditions including barring the duo from addressing a gathering of more than 50 people.

They are also required to reside at their given addresses until the matter is finalised and to report every Friday at the nearest police station.

The court also ordered the duo not to interfere with witnesses.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested in March this year on charges of contravening Covid-19 safety regulations after they held a Press conference outside the Harare Magistrates Court, calling for the release of fellow party member, Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Through their lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, the duo had approached the High Court challenging the magistrates court's decision to deny them bail on the grounds of changed circumstances.

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi refused to grant the duo bail saying the two allegedly committed the offences they are now facing and other charges while on bail, and releasing them would compromise the proper administration of justice.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Djibouti Looks to Ethiopia to Gauge Its Economic Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.