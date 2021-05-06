Zimbabwe: Makaza in 50km Ultra Marathon

Senior Sports Reporter

SEASONED long distance runner, Collen Makaza, has set his sights on the Nedbank 50km Ultra Marathon on May 23 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Only 70 athletes -- 40 men and 30 women -- will take part in the race.

The challenge for the athletes is to try and break the 50km world record and the race has received bronze label status from the International Association of Ultra-runners.

Makaza is among several Zimbabwean athletes invited to compete in the race which will feature elite athletes from different countries.

"They want us to break the current record of 50km race. As a two-time World ultra marathon champion, they invited me to this race, as a guest.

"I also have Winfred Mutiro, who is my training partner. I requested that he also compete in the race and he was invited as my training partner.

"This is going to be my first international race since the Covid-19 outbreak. We have been training.

"We did our endurance run, long runs and now, with a few weeks to go before the race, we are now making final touches, doing speed work and more speed sessions.

"So, for now, I can say we are good to go," said Makaza.

Other local athletes set for the race are Lyno Muchena, South Africa-based Loveness Madziva, Sanelisiwe Mbanjwa and Nkosikhona Mhlakwana.

They will be competing under their South African clubs.

The race also presents them with a chance to qualify for the 50km IAU World Championships, where they can represent their country, in October.

Makaza is competing under his South African club, Maxed Elite, and is targeting a top 10 place, as well as qualification for the world competition.

"Our target is to qualify for the World 50km Championships and to set a new Zimbabwean record for 50km.

"My fastest time was in 2010, in Ireland, where I ran 2 hours 47 minutes and the record now is standing at 2 hours 43 minutes, so it's very hard," he said.

"But, it is the target and if I can get it, it will be something good for me as I am going to retire very soon from professional running."

Makaza won the International Association of Ultrarunners 50km World Trophy in 2010 and 2014.

As part of his build-up, he ran 10 000m at the Harare Athletic Board meet last month.

This weekend, he is going to take part in the Mr Pace Challenge set for the National Sports Stadium B Arena.

"On Sunday I am also going to run the 5 000m just to assess my speed work, if I run under 16 minutes on Sunday, it will be good for me."

Muchena is also excited to be back on the road after a long break.

"Since lockdown I never stopped training. I have been training and maintaining my body.

"When I heard about this race, with about six weeks to go, I began to train according to the race.

"It's very important for me because my last race was last year in February when I ran the Harare Marathon.

"If you train without races, you just maintain your body, so I was happy to be invited for this race.

"I know it's going to be very challenging but I am going to do my best," Muchena said.

There will also be prize money totalling R650 000.