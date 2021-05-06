Nigerian Pastor, Adeboye Loses Son

6 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Last year, Mr Adeboye described the deceased as his first "miracle child."

One of the children of Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, has died at the age of 42.

Dare Adeboye, who was a pastor of one of the branches of the church, reportedly died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

His death was confirmed by the spokesperson of the RCCG, Olaitan Olubiyi, on Thursday morning.

"It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don't have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement," he was quoted to have told Punch newspaper.

"We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who need a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in Jesus' name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom, and the whole Adeboye dynasty," he wrote on his Facebook page while celebrating his 42nd birthday.

One of the deceased's brothers, Leke Adeboye, also a pastor, wrote on Facebook Thursday that "the righteous man perishes (at the hand of evil) and no one takes it to heart; faithful and devout men are taking (sic) away while no one understands that the righteous person is taken (to be spared) from disaster and evil."

Popularly known as 'Pastor D,' the deceased was regarded as one of the most influential youth pastors in the RCCG.

According to Mr Adeboye's personal website, some of the deceased's previous roles in RCCG included a senior pastor at RCCG House of Praise in Birmingham, England, and provincial pastor at RCCG Kaduna 1.

His last position was the church's north central youth evangelist overseeing Niger, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, and FCT.

"His various posts (RCCG Youth Affairs National & International Director of Programs / Chairman Organizing Committee of 70hrs Messiah's Marathon Praise, National Youth Convention & Northern Zone Abuja SHIFT) have enabled him to comprehend the various landscapes of young people across the globe and how to increase the church's influence," the website stated.

"He dedicates his life to educating and inspiring young people on how to capitalize their faith in the various environments they find themselves in.

"He creates mediums for young people to feel empowered and prepared to carry the mantle of the church and also expantiate the church's mission and goals."

"His fire for God is easily caught and transversed to the numerous lives he touches."

He is survived by his wife, Temiloluwa, and a daughter.

