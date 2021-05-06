Liberia: Dr. Fallah to Panel Major Global Health Engagements

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Refuge Place International (RPI), Dr. Mosoka P. Fallah, has been invited as one of the panelists at ensuing 'Decolonising Global Health in Africa' Webinar.

The event is to be hosted by Newmark Group IMC and the Global Health Decolonisation Movement in Africa (GHDM-Africa).

In a communication from the Senior Management at the 'Decolonising Global Health in Africa' Webinar, Patrick K. Lumumba, the event will be paneled by Dr. Fallah alongside Dr. Catherine Kyobutungi, Executive Director, African Population and Health Research Center.

According to him, the panelist will share their vast knowledge and experience on the important subject matter.

"We are incredibly honoured to have you for this upcoming webinar on 'Decolonising Global Health in Africa', and we cannot wait to hear all of you share your vast knowledge and experience on this very important subject matter," said the communication.

Among other things, the communication indicates that Dr. Lioba Hirsch, PhD, Research Fellow at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine will serve as guest speaker at the occasion.