Grand Kru County — Grand Cess-Rally Time Referral Hospital in Grand Cess, Grand Kru County, the county of origin of President George Weah, is said to be on the verge of shutting down its door to the public due to lack of men power and medical supply.

Grand Kru County Health Officer Dr. J. Woyee Wreh said all efforts to ensure that these constraints are addressed has proven futile.

President Weah ended his first leg of his county tour, in Grand Kru County, with the lighting streetlights along the main streets of Sass Town.

During the first leg nationwide tour, many counties and communities benefited from various developmental projects intended to address their felt needs.

Grand Cess like many other areas was visited by President Weah, where citizens raised concerned about the condition at that Rally Time Hospital, yet Dr. Wreh said nothing has been done since Weah's departure.

"The hospital is understaffed, thus making the few nurses and the midwifery to be working for about 24 to 48 hours instead of eight normal working hours," Dr. Wreh said.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPageAfrica Wednesday via mobile phone, he noted that only few employees are currently working under what he calls, "constrained circumstances," and has alarmed that health workers might go on strike if their plights are not address in the coming days.

The Grand Kru CHO revealed that apart from being understaffed, the Rally Time Referral Hospital is faced with numerous challenges, despite efforts being applied by few employees assigned there including two doctors to provide needed health delivery.

According to him, health authority in the county had on numerous occasions informed the Ministry of Health on the derailing status of the hospital, but these conditions are yet to be addressed.

President Weah said the 150-bed hospital will be a complementary referral medical facility to the age-old Government Hospital in the county which is overstretched and overwhelmed and can no longer cope with caseloads that come from Grand Bassa, River Cess and at times Sinoe.

"We are aware that President Weah broke grounds for 150-bed hospital in Grand Bassa and Gbarpulo Counties, it is a good move, but we have others like Rally Time Referral Hospital is already on ground, being faced with numerous challenges," Dr. Wreh maintained.

He told FPA that if nothing is done to address the matters facing the Rally Time Referral Hospital will soon close its doors to the public.

Meanwhile, the Grand Kru County Health Officer has revealed that the Rally Time Referral Hospital is without essential drugs to treat patients, including blood bank and surgical materials, as well as being in total darkness.

According to him, nurses sometimes use their own money to buy drugs for patients on grounds that those needed drugs are allegedly not being supplied by the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Wreh who is the Ministry of Health said the government of Liberia has not being able to supply the Rally Time Referral Hospital in Grand Cess with fuel for several months which has also placed the hospital in total darkness.

He wants Grand Kur County's Legislative Caucus and the government of Liberia to intervene and rescue the situation at the hospital.