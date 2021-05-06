Liberia: House Votes to Include L$1,000 Bill in Proposed New Family Banknotes

6 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has approved the inclusion of L$1000 bill in the proposed new family of banknotes, backpedaling its previous decision in nullifying the Central Bank of Liberia's request.

The House also reversed its decision earlier to allow the printing of new money in 2023, the year in which the presidential and legislation will be held.

These amendments were contained in a Joint Resolution adopted by the House of Representatives authorizing the printing of L$48,734,000,000.

The joint resolution was crafted by a conference committee of the National Legislature, which comprised members of both Houses of Representatives and Senate.

The Committed was set up to harmonize the joint resolution authorizing the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to print the new family of banknotes.

What's In the Joint Resolution?

The resolution called for the denomination of banknotes to be printed in L$20, L$50, L$100, L$500 and L$1,000, while the denominations to be minted in coins shall be L$5 and L$10.

It mandates the CBL to print the banknotes and mint the coins in 2021, 2022 and 2024, thus omitting 2023 because it is an election year.

Standards for Printing

In the Joint Resolution, the Legislature called on the CBL to put in place adequate logistics and governance arrangements, including appropriate procedures, internal controls, compliance functions, to ensure the integrity and transparency of the currency reform process.

