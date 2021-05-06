Liberia: FIFA, CAF Presidents Promise to Improve Liberian Football

Monrovia — The president of the Federation of international Football Association's (FIFA) Gianni Infantino and the president of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Patrice Motsepe have concluded their visit to Liberia.

The two football leaders and a high-power delegation arrived in Liberia on May 4, 2021 to discuss football matters and inspect FIFA projects in Liberia.

Both Infantino and Motsepe met the Chief Patron of Sports of Liberia George Weah during the visit on Wednesday, May 5th and discussed the improvement of football in Liberia.

At a news conference on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 President Infantino thanked President Weah and the LFA's leadership for the hospitality they received during their stay in Liberia.

Infantino said working together with one goal is key and will help in improving the game as well as its infrastructure development in Liberia.

The FIFA boss pledged his willingness and support to Liberia and noted that he has already begun talks with President Weah in a drive to further develop the necessary infrastructure in Liberia.

"We have already started talking and there are more technical and other things to be discussed going forward, but I can assure you that we will get there soon," he said.

The FIFA president also thanked the president of the Liberia Football Association Mustapha Raji and his leadership team for their ongoing improvement in football development in Liberia but was also quick to emphasize the need for them to do more work in order for them to achieve more.

He said Liberia has great potential and if well maximized, the country can produce more George Weahs.

For his part CAF president, Dr. Patrice Motsepe emphasized the need for corporate partnership and support to the game on the Continent of Africa.

According to him, with the already bright and future talents in Liberia and the continent, tangible investment including valuable competition will go a long way in the sector.

He also lauded the effort of the local football house in Liberia for their job well done thus far and encouraged them to work harder and seek for bigger opportunities for the betterment of the game in Liberia.

"I want to see more support to the game, I want to see Liberia participate in the Nation's Cup and the World Cup and this can only happen with hard work, support and passion," Motsepe said.

In separate remarks, Youth and Sports Minister Dee Zeogar Wilson commended their visit to Liberia.