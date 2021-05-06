Liberia: Lawmaker Expresses Disappointment Over Failure of President Weah to Dismiss Poorly-Performing Officials

Monrovia — The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, Johnson Gwaikolo, has expressed disappointment over the failure of the Executive branch to accept and execute recommendations proffered by members of the National Legislature to fire under-performing Cabinet Ministers who are poorly implementing policies and programs to the detriment of the Liberian people in keeping with the spirit of mutual coordination and cooperation.

Lawmaker Gwaikolo is representing the people of electoral district # 9 in the 54th National Legislature.

He observed that most often members of the National Legislature, who are major determinants of the implementation of public policies, are scolded by their respective constituents for not doing enough to help ensure that government provides basic social services and improve their living conditions.

He made these assertions when he appeared as guest on the OK Morning Rush on OK FM 99.5 in Monrovia on Wednesday, May 5.

"The electorates elected 105 of us; 103 of us are in the Legislature. So that means the policies and directions that the country should go in should be determined by the Legislature. People out there don't see the Cabinet Ministers-President goes out once a while. And so, it is us (the Senators and Representatives) they see. Those are the people they relate to".

Recommendations ignored

Representative Gawikolo emphasized that though it remains the responsibility of lawmakers to provide guidance towards the direction in which the country is going, recommendations including the dismissals of public officials sent to the Executive by members of the first branch of the Liberian government are not given ears.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "There are times that we have recommended the dismissal of cabinet ministers because they were not performing. But those actions and recommendations were not followed. That's where we find ourselves and that's the struggle that we go through. Realistically, we should set the direction for the state or the nation".

He, however, fell short to state the name of a particular cabinet minister or public official that has been recommended by lawmakers for dismissal

The weight is on us

Members of the National Legislature have been persistently accused of dancing to the "flute" of the Executive due to the manner and form in which they react to the passage and endorsement of policies and programs sent to them by the President.

In some cases, their inability to hold public officials accountable by putting their feet to the fire to execute their assigned tasks and responsibilities in an effective and efficient manner compelled citizens and others to refer to the general body as a "toothless and rubber stamp" Legislature.