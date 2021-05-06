Liberia: UNDP Trains Govt Partners On Improving the Quality of Implementation and Preparedness for Micro Assessment

Buchanan — The United Nations Development Program-UNDP in partnership with the Government of Liberia on Tuesday began a two-day training for government partners to enable them understand UNDP processes, improve the quality of implementation as well as preparing the participants for micro assessment.

Over the years, UNDP has installed numerous processes and procedures which have enabled it[UNDP] to provide clear checks and balances, account for funds given to them by funders as well as the quality of work produced. These measures range from financial risk management, audit, and procurement to quality delivery of development services.

In 2020, the UNDP embarked on a new cycle (2020-2024) of the Country Programme Document-CPD. This cycle requires the conduct of micro assessment for all Implementing Partners-IPs and Responsible Partners-RPs to update their micro assessment rating for the implementation of the new program cycle.

It is against this backdrop that UNDP is conducting a training for government partners to ensure that they understand UNDP processes and improve the quality of implementation and their preparedness for the micro assessment. Micro assessment is one of the key documents that determines how UNDP transfers funds to implementing partners for the implementation of projects and programmes.

Welcoming the participants, the head of the Program Management Support Unit at the UNDP, Ignatius Abedu-Bentsi stated that the UNDP hopes to have an interactive session which inturn will leave the participants with a strong understanding of their systems.

"So that when you go back you can be able to strengthen your own systems so that we can be able to have funding implementation across the board for all of our international counterparts/partners," stated Mr. Abedu-Bentsi.

Among other things, the objective of the training is to strengthen implementing partners' capacities to receive funds, implement projects and report on the resources that were provided; building stronger partnerships which would enable the UNDP contribute immensely to the government's vision and priorities by building institutional capacities for sound policy formulation and sustainable economic development.

"Understanding the processes will significantly cut the length of time needed to complete financial transactions between and the reduction in transactional time will contribute to the increase and proficiency in the implementation of programme activities."