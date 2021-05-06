Liberia: UNDP Trains Govt Partners On Improving the Quality of Implementation and Preparedness for Micro Assessment

6 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Alline Dunbar

Buchanan — The United Nations Development Program-UNDP in partnership with the Government of Liberia on Tuesday began a two-day training for government partners to enable them understand UNDP processes, improve the quality of implementation as well as preparing the participants for micro assessment.

Over the years, UNDP has installed numerous processes and procedures which have enabled it[UNDP] to provide clear checks and balances, account for funds given to them by funders as well as the quality of work produced. These measures range from financial risk management, audit, and procurement to quality delivery of development services.

In 2020, the UNDP embarked on a new cycle (2020-2024) of the Country Programme Document-CPD. This cycle requires the conduct of micro assessment for all Implementing Partners-IPs and Responsible Partners-RPs to update their micro assessment rating for the implementation of the new program cycle.

It is against this backdrop that UNDP is conducting a training for government partners to ensure that they understand UNDP processes and improve the quality of implementation and their preparedness for the micro assessment. Micro assessment is one of the key documents that determines how UNDP transfers funds to implementing partners for the implementation of projects and programmes.

Welcoming the participants, the head of the Program Management Support Unit at the UNDP, Ignatius Abedu-Bentsi stated that the UNDP hopes to have an interactive session which inturn will leave the participants with a strong understanding of their systems.

"So that when you go back you can be able to strengthen your own systems so that we can be able to have funding implementation across the board for all of our international counterparts/partners," stated Mr. Abedu-Bentsi.

Among other things, the objective of the training is to strengthen implementing partners' capacities to receive funds, implement projects and report on the resources that were provided; building stronger partnerships which would enable the UNDP contribute immensely to the government's vision and priorities by building institutional capacities for sound policy formulation and sustainable economic development.

"Understanding the processes will significantly cut the length of time needed to complete financial transactions between and the reduction in transactional time will contribute to the increase and proficiency in the implementation of programme activities."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces
Djibouti Looks to Ethiopia to Gauge Its Economic Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.