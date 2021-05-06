Liberia: Aggrieved Mano Oil Palm Plantation Contractors Halt Strike Action Following Negotiation

Bomi — Aggrieved contractors of the Mano Palm Oil Plantation in Bomi County have cut off their strike action, following two days sit-in action against the company management's failure to live up to Memorandum of Understanding signed between them and the company's management.

The workers staged a strike action at the company facility since Saturday, May 1.

On Tuesday, the aggrieved workers spokesperson, Jackson Fineboy told FrontPageAfrica that they have resolved to give time to the company to address several counts laid before the management.

Fineboy said the company's failure to increase their benefits, coupled with improvement of their housing facilities that have long remained in a deplorable state and payment of six months allowance owed them prompted the strike action.

"Our action is intended to draw the company's attention to six-month allowance owed contractors, improvement of our housing units and increment in salary. We are also requesting the company to ensure that contractors and families get better healthcare, because the hospital being recommended always complain of lack of drugs and equipment when we go there," Fineboy stressed.

According to him, several attempts over the time to ensure that these concerns are addressed by the company did not materialize.

The situation, according to him, had over the time created hardship for contractors whose children had to drop out of schools.

Besides, Fineboy said most of the contactors are not residing in the housing units due to its dilapidated state, and that the management's failure to provide rent for their stay at other houses had created embarrassment for them.

"Most of the houses are not in good conditions and the last time the wind took off most of the roofs."

However, according to Fineboy, following the protest action, the management agreed to addressed some of their plights.

"They have agreed that hopefully at the end of this month they will address our concerns, even though it may not be hundred percent, but most of them will be addressed," he said.