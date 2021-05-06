Liberia: Bethel Founding Father Arrives in Liberia Next Week

Monrovia — The Founding Father of Bethel Full Gospel Church Apostle Natt Friday arrives in the country next week, following dispute arising within the church.

His arrival follows division within the Bethel World Outreach Denomination, that led the one group breaking away, to form the Harvest Intercontinental Church.

While in the country, Apostle Friday will participate in an international conference hosted by the Bethel Full Gospel churches Liberia to be held at the Bethel Miracle Christian Church in Caldwell.

The conference which begins on May 12, brings together several Bethel Churches from Montserrado, Lofa, Bong and other parts of Liberia.

During the conference which aimed at strengthening the Bethel faith across Liberia, Apostle Friday will conduct morning and afternoon teaching sessions to be followed by revivals in the evening hours.

According to the Head of Communication, of the Bethel Full Gospel Churches International Rev. Patrick Wleh , the teaching sessions will be attended by Bethel Pastors, other Pastors and church leaders from other denominations from across the country.

On Saturday May 22, Bethelites will take to the principle streets of Monrovia to reaffirm their commitment to the church and the vision.

Bethel Full Gospel Church was established on March 17,1986 with Apostle Natt Friday as its Incorporator.

Apostle Friday, a Liberian and a devoted preacher of righteousness, currently heads a Bethel Church in Robinsdale, Minnesota, USA.