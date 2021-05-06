Malawi: Escom Employees Down Tools Over Salary Issues

5 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Disgruntled employees at Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) are on an industrial strike across the country to force authorities to harmonize their salaries with their colleagues at Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

The workers have vowed not to go back to their work until the company addresses their concerns.

Employees whom Nyasa Times randomly talked to in Kasungu District said they initially lodged their concerns with the authorities asking them to respond to our concerns by the end of April, 2020 but received no feedback.

While confirming the development, ESCOM public relations officer, Innocent Chitosi said the company will address the matter by the end of Wednesday (May 5) and expect that the workers will be back to their respective works same day.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.