Botswana: Game Rearing Can Diversify Economy

5 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Naomi Leepile

Gaborone — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) has recognised the importance of diversifying the economy through rearing of wildlife commonly practiced in game ranches.

Briefing the media in Gaborone on Tuesday, DWNP director, Dr Kabelo Senyatso, said some Batswana had shown interest in venturing into game ranching.

The main challenge had been requirements stipulated in the policy.

Another challenge, he said was exorbitant monetary costs associated with the enterprise especially at start up.

It has been realised that many Batswana had ploughing fields and in most cases, the harvest generated from these was not always economically rewarding, he said.

He, therefore, said apportioning parts of a single farm into different uses could improve returns if well implemented.

Dr Senyatso further noted that the main objective of the plan was to provide the aspiring citizens an opportunity to have wildlife as part of production in their land and to facilitate the protection of wild animals in small agricultural land holdings.

The director also explained that every citizen with valid Omang and registered land who had an intention to keep wildlife was eligible as part of their production in a field.

Interested individuals he said, would be expected to make an application to the director of Wildlife and National Parks accompanied by a project proposal, documenting the intentions of the applicant.

He also emphasised that game keeping would significantly contribute to sustainable utilisation of wildlife, economic growth, creating employment to communities and changing their livelihoods.

Those who wished to own game ranches should also provide proof that they had been granted permission to keep wildlife on their property said the director.

Dr Senyatso also explained that if the applicant had already submitted application to land authorities, proof of submission of such could be submitted along with application to rear game.

For his part, chief veterinary officer, Dr Mmadi Reuben encouraged Batswana to take advantage of the opportunity and utilise it.

He also noted that his office would be open for mentoring and training on how to keep wild animals.

Source: BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.