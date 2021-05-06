Uganda: Museveni Lawyers a No-Show in a Case Against Daily Monitor

5 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Veronica Kayaga

Lawyers representing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the defamation case he filed against the Daily Monitor Publication Limited- made no appearance in court on Wednesday to respond to summons issued by High court Civil Division Registrar Jamson Karemani.

The Registrar was set to meet both parties today to make directions in this matter before the case file is forwarded to trial Judge, Musa Ssekaana for determination.

Daily Monitor's Lawyer James Nangwala is the only one who turned up in Court leaving the Registrar wondering why the Plaintiff's Lawyers from K & K were not present.

Registrar Karemani then informed Nangwala that he was going to issue another set of summons to Museveni's Lawyers through the Court's process server; requiring them to appear on June 10, 2021 at Midday.

Museveni sued the Daily Monitor Publication Limited for alleged defamation following an article published on February 23, 2021 indicating that the President's close associates had reportedly received COVID-19 jabs, months ahead of health workers and vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile, Nangwala told Court he has issues to raise in this case being the first of its kind since Uganda became independent; for the person of the President to institute proceedings in Court.

