Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting - Finance Minister Meets Representatives of Taxi Operators Associations

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a pre-budget consultative meeting, this afternoon in Port Louis, with representatives of various taxi operators associations.

Representatives of the Federation of Hotels Taxi Associations, Taxi Proprietors Union, and the General Taxi Owners Union, were present.

In a statement after the meeting, the President of the Federation of Hotels Taxi Associations, Mr Y. Murrakhun, underlined that during the meeting, he dwelt on the various challenges being faced by hotel taxi operators, following the temporary ceasing of tourism activities. He stated that he pressed for more financial support from the government including: an increase in the Self-Employed Assistance Scheme ; a moratorium on capital and interest for various loans; and facilities to purchase taxi cars.

As for the Secretary of the General Taxi Owners Union, Mr Asraf Ali Ramdin, he indicated that his organisation discussed various financial issues faced by taxi operators namely the payment of monthly utility bills and requested, amongst others, for an increase in the financial support from the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund currently at Rs 5,100 as well as an extension of the financial support to those households where the spouse is working.