Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations - Local Artists Meet Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a pre-budget consultative meeting, this afternoon in Port Louis, with professionals of the arts industry to exchange views and listen to their proposals regarding the creative sector.

Local artists present at the meeting comprised, amongst others, Mr Krishna Luchoomun, Mr Boopen Doobah, Mr Lewish Dick, Mr Dyaneswar Dausoa, Mr Sada Rajiah, and Mr Stephan Rezannah.

In a statement, the President of the association Partage, Mr Krishna Luchoomun, a visual artist, highlighted that one proposal that can help local artists on a long-term basis would be to allocate 1% of the budget earmarked for some public and private infrastructural projects to local art. According to him, local artists could integrate their art work to projects such as the metro express, hospitals, schools, hotels, IRS projects, and smart cities.

This initiative, he pointed out, would contribute to bring art towards members of the public, and would allow artists to earn a living out of their art works, thus enabling them to pay taxes and create a win-win situation both for artists and the State.