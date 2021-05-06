Kenya: Private Schools Defy State on Grade Four Reopening

Some private schools have defied a Ministry of Education directive on the opening date for Grade Four learners and asked them to resume school next week when institutions reopen for the Third Term.

The schools have asked parents to pay fees ahead of the new term and against the revised calendar issued by the government indicating that Grade Four learners will report back to school on July 26.

The learners completed their syllabus last term because they resumed in October last year, together with Standard Eight and Form Four finalists in the first phase of reopening. They are waiting to join Grade Five in July.

Grade Four learners are supposed to stay home to allow the other learners to complete their third term. However, the private schools say they have crafted extra-curricular activities to engage them in while they are in school.

Some schools have also told parents they did not cover the Grade Four syllabus before schools closed in March while others have promised that the learners will start learning the Grade Five syllabus ahead of the government official roll out.

Parents told Nation that the schools have already sent messages asking them to ensure that the learners resume school without failure. A message sent to parents at Garden Estate Academy in Nairobi said that the school, after consultation, had found it necessary to ask the learners to report to back next week.

"The Grade Fours are on holiday up to July 26. After a lot of consultations, we have seen it fit for them to report back to school on May 12, 2021. This is to ensure we keep them engaged with normal learning," read the message.

Report to school

It said learners will engage in extra-curricular activities to keep them active and ready for Grade Five. Yesterday, the school's manager, Mr Chris Njuguna, said they had consulted the parents.

"We are not forcing parents to bring their Grade Four learners to school next week. We received requests from several parents," said Mr Njuguna. However, the parent said the message shocked them when it was posted in a class WhatsApp group.

"We had not been consulted and it elicited a lot of concerns with some parents supporting the school while some of us are opposed," said the parent.

Line Member School in Kitale is also reported to have asked parents to take their Grade Four learners to school next week. However, the school's director, Ms Elizabeth Igunza, said this has not been decided on yet.

"Some parents requested that their Grade Four children be allowed to report to school. Those saying we are forcing parents are not being sincere as we consulted them but a decision hasn't been made," said Ms Igunza.

In some of the schools, parents said they pay fees of up to Sh30,000 while others pay Sh40,000 per term. Others that have asked their Grade Four learners to report back are Consolata School and Jalyn Kasarani.

Parents yesterday took to social media to complain that private schools are taking advantage of the long break given to Grade Four learners to exploit them. Ms Ejidiah Wambui termed the move by the private schools as "thuggery".

"This is thuggery! We already did Knec assessments. So it was upon schools to see to it that they cover the syllabus before the Knec assessment," she said.

Idle at home

Nonetheless, some parents have supported the move,saying, it is better for children to be in school than to stay idle at home.

"My daughter's school also said we take them back but it's not compulsory. If you decide to take your child to school, you pay half the school fees then the rest will be catered for by the school. I decided mine will go back. It's better than being at home," said Ms Pretty Sandra on Facebook.

Kenya Private Schools Association CEO Peter Ndoro said the association has advised schools to make the resumption of Grade Four learners an option available for willing parents.

"The issue is optional. Schools have developed activities that will keep learners busy instead of having these children stay home for two months when others are in school," said Mr Ndoro.

He added that parents who do not want to take their children to school will not be penalised.

"The resumption will have nothing to do with the curriculum neither will the schools be rolling out the Grade Five syllabus. Learners may also do Grade Four revision," said Mr Ndoro.

Nation did not get a response from the Ministry of Education as calls and a text message to the principal secretary, State Department of Basic Education, Dr Julius Jwan, went unanswered.