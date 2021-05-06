Kenya: Vlogger Kabi Wa Jesus Finally Admits to Siring Baby With Cousin

Youtuber Peter Kabi, popularly known as Kabi WaJesus, has publicly acknowledged that he sired a child with his cousin several years ago, and apologised for lying about it when the matter first came to light.

When the scandal broke out about three months ago, Kabi denied being the father of the child and, in his explanation, said the child in question was his niece.

"The lady you see in this picture is my cousin and the baby we took this picture with ...is my niece. How can someone say you are the father of your cousin's child?" Kabi said at the time.

Following his persistent denials, Kabi was subjected to a paternity test after his cousin took him to court over an upkeep dispute.

In today's statement, however, Kabi admitted that a DNA test confirmed the child was his.

The results of the test were released on Wednesday and the outcome first shared on Instagram by a user believed to be a relative to both Kabi and the baby's mother.

"I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret. Now with the paternity results out, it's a relief as we can now chat the way forward together with the mother for the welfare of our child. I am immediately reaching out to her so that we can discuss and agree on her future," read a statement from Kabi on Thursday.

Kabi has apologised to his fans and followers for how he handled the whole saga.

Kabi and his wife Milly are popular Youtube bloggers. Their channel has over 390,000 subscribers, with content primarily focussed on their marriage and family.