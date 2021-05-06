South Africa: Panic's Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Lose

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Branko Brkic

So what transpired in South African politics on Wednesday, when ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule attempted his own kind of intra-ANC coup? Answer: Nothing sane, or competent.

It was an already heavy, busy day on Wednesday. We at Daily Maverick had worked on several important stories, some of which went deep into the heart of State Capture, like Marianne Thamm's review of an explosive report by Ivor Chipkin on just how deep our hole of corruption and thuggery is.

There was also, finally, an official confirmation of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's suspension, which had been predicted in Ferial Haffajee's story from Tuesday night. It definitely got us all going at extra speed for late afternoon. The chatter on our internal groups turned into a crescendo, however, as we realised that there was another item appearing on the horizon: a highly improbable and yet somehow not surprising act of defiance by Magashule. We're not going to quote extensively from it, but it is linked below this paragraph if you want to go through it again:

Our team has many hundreds of years of collective experience in journalism, and life, but we've never come across such a tortured argument wrapped in a layer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.