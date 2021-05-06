South Africa: Panic's Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Lose

analysis

So what transpired in South African politics on Wednesday, when ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule attempted his own kind of intra-ANC coup? Answer: Nothing sane, or competent.

It was an already heavy, busy day on Wednesday. We at Daily Maverick had worked on several important stories, some of which went deep into the heart of State Capture, like Marianne Thamm's review of an explosive report by Ivor Chipkin on just how deep our hole of corruption and thuggery is.

There was also, finally, an official confirmation of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's suspension, which had been predicted in Ferial Haffajee's story from Tuesday night. It definitely got us all going at extra speed for late afternoon. The chatter on our internal groups turned into a crescendo, however, as we realised that there was another item appearing on the horizon: a highly improbable and yet somehow not surprising act of defiance by Magashule. We're not going to quote extensively from it, but it is linked below this paragraph if you want to go through it again:

Our team has many hundreds of years of collective experience in journalism, and life, but we've never come across such a tortured argument wrapped in a layer...