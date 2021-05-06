South Africa: SA Records 2,073 New Covid-19 Cases

6 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa now stands at 1 588 221, with 2 073 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 773 227. Of these, 33 414 tests were conducted since the last report.

Forty-six COVID-19 related deaths have been reported as follows: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 1, Gauteng 19, KwaZulu-Natal 2, Limpopo 18 and Northern Cape 2, which brings the total to 54 557 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

"The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 510 385, representing a recovery rate of 95%," Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Wednesday.

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 353 181.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.