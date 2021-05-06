South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Cases and Vaccines

press release

As of 1pm on 5 May 2021, the Western Cape has 1972 active Covid-19 infections, with a total of 284 634 people having been infected with Covid-19 to date and 270 899 recoveries. A total of 63 188 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial have been administered by 5pm on 4 May 2021.

The Western Cape has recorded 0 additional deaths since our last daily update on Tuesday, 4 May, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 11 630.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Digital Press Conference on the health platform and vaccine update

Tomorrow, Premier Winde will host his weekly digital press conference on the health platform and vaccine update where he will be joined by the Provincial Minister of Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and the Provincial Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete. This will include a briefing on the health platform and vaccine rollout strategy in the Western Cape. Premier Winde will also announce the launch of our vaccine registration campaign.

The briefing will take place over Microsoft Teams, where members of the media can join. Members of the public can also join through the livestream on the Premier's Facebook page. It will begin sharply at 9:30am.

Premier Winde welcomes call to action to support 73 ECDs

It was a pleasure to take part in the Inceba Trust and FNB Business Breakfast today where we discussed the possibilities to partner and support the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector.

I also welcome the call to action made today for those present to make a commitment of R100 000 each over the next three years to support 73 ECDs in the Drakenstein area, benefitting 3000 children. The aim of this call is to ensure that children attending these ECDs get nutritious meals, and that the ECDs are compliant with the Department of Social Development's regulations so that they can qualify for the Department's subsidy.

Due to the hard lockdown, many of our ECDs took a significant hit, which set back the learning outcomes, access to nutrition and childcare. This not only undermines the development and growth of our province's children but has also prevented mothers from accessing opportunities in the economy.

That is why in my State of the Province Address, I made it clear that the Western Cape Government views the ECD sector as a priority in our province, and I have no doubt that private sector interventions such as the one I was told of today can assist greatly.

The Western Cape Government, under the leadership of Minister Fernandez, continues to work closely with registered ECD programmes in terms of ensuring that the necessary measures are in place to help protect both ECD practitioners and young children at these respective facilities. The Department has not only established monitoring plans, to ensure that ECDs are adhering to Covid-19 health and safety protocols but continues to provide additional assistance such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

We will continue to do whatever we can to ensure that our youngest residents get onto the ladder of development, personal growth and opportunity.

Second drone wings ceremony sees 17 get remote pilot licenses

During my State of Province Address in February, I said that I was committed to leading from the front in growing the agricultural economy and creating jobs. I also announced we would embrace innovation and technology, and specifically done technology. Today, I was able to witness this commitment in action as I attended the second drone wings ceremony at the Elsenburg agricultural training institute. During the ceremony, we celebrated 17 graduates who have received their Remote Pilot License.

I congratulate these graduates today, as they now join a growing pool of expertise that will ensure even better agricultural production in our province. Their skills will undoubtedly help create jobs for many more people across the Western Cape, and I look forward to hearing of their future success.

I also want to commend the Western Cape's Department of Agriculture, under the leadership of Minister Ivan Meyer, for the innovative approach to modernising agriculture in the Western Cape. This project is an example of the innovation, agility and courage that we need to keep the Western Cape moving forward in the years ahead.