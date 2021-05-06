Zimbabwe: 12 Tickets Issued in Three Days in Sand Poaching Blitz

5 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

A blitz to address sand poaching, quarry mining and brick moulding without permits in and around Harare Metropolitan province has resulted in 12 tickets with assessed fines of $420 000 being issued in three days.

According to a latest confidential Harare Metropolitan province external sand blitz report, the ongoing blitz was organised by key actors which include local authorities, ZRP and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

"The purpose of the operation was to reduce these illegal activities from taking place and to ensure environmental compliance is upheld by all citizens. The operation began on April 28 to May 1, 2021.

"Focus was on illegal sand miners or transporters, roadside sand sellers and brick moulders' activities that have led to land degradation.

There were four to five vehicles for each operation with security from municipal police and ZRP. The operation managed to issue a total of 12 tickets with assessed fines of $420 000," reads part of the report.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved.

