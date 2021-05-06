Namibia: Nru Calls On Players, Officials to Get Vaccinated

5 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Otniel Hembapu

Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) president Corrie Mensah has called on players and all domestic rugby administrators to ensure they get vaccinated against Covid-19, as it will be to the greater benefit of the local rugby fraternity and the country at large.

The NRU said in a statement on Monday that they are not forcing anyone to get inoculated, but are merely acting responsibly by appealing to vital stakeholders to join the country's immunisation drive.

"Getting vaccinated will not only help protect all of us from getting the severe Covid-19 virus, but will ensure that rugby can be played in a safe environment. There is no doubt that the advantages of getting vaccinated by far outweigh the disadvantages, if any. We, as a rugby community, should go beyond merely hoping that no one gets infected. Getting vaccinated should be done not only to protect oneself, but also to safeguard family, officials, teammates and fellow spectators," said Mensah.

Since the roll-out of the nationwide vaccination programme, the country has already vaccinated more than 20 315 people, and has established a total of 383 Covid-19 vaccination sites in different health districts. Of these, 181 are fixed, while 154 are mobile and 48 are outreach points.

To get vaccinated at any of the sites, one is expected to produce documents such as health passports, voters' registration cards, documents from church authorities, or a driver's licence to serve as identification documents (IDs). Persons without IDs can be vouched for by another person who holds a national ID.

In cases where none of these can be produced, a person without an ID may simply provide their birth date, and if the birth date is unknown, the health workers will use the date of vaccination and the person's name for record purposes.

Read the original article on New Era.

