South Africa: New Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Envisions a Younger Team

5 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

After weeks of speculation and postponements, Bafana Bafana finally have a new coach - Belgian Hugo Broos. Who is he and what will he bring to South African football?

In his first interaction with South African media and, by extension, the public, new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hit all the right notes.

The former Cameroon coach was announced by the South African Football Association (Safa) as the replacement to Molefi Ntseki, who was fired in March after Bafana's failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Ntseki's successor says that after this latest disappointment for South African football, there is an opportunity to plant new seeds in the Bafana Bafana garden. The Belgian says one of his main targets will be building a more youthful Bafana side.

"With the information I have received and analysis I made in the last few weeks, I think it's the moment to build a new team in South Africa'" Broos told journalists via Zoom.

"I was a little bit surprised when I saw in the selections of the last games that there were a number of players who were 30 or more. So, I think we have to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Djibouti Looks to Ethiopia to Gauge Its Economic Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.