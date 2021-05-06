South Africa: New Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Envisions a Younger Team

analysis

After weeks of speculation and postponements, Bafana Bafana finally have a new coach - Belgian Hugo Broos. Who is he and what will he bring to South African football?

In his first interaction with South African media and, by extension, the public, new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hit all the right notes.

The former Cameroon coach was announced by the South African Football Association (Safa) as the replacement to Molefi Ntseki, who was fired in March after Bafana's failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Ntseki's successor says that after this latest disappointment for South African football, there is an opportunity to plant new seeds in the Bafana Bafana garden. The Belgian says one of his main targets will be building a more youthful Bafana side.

"With the information I have received and analysis I made in the last few weeks, I think it's the moment to build a new team in South Africa'" Broos told journalists via Zoom.

"I was a little bit surprised when I saw in the selections of the last games that there were a number of players who were 30 or more. So, I think we have to...