South Africa: Committee On Transport Appreciates Department's Focus On Public Safety

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has noted with appreciation the Department of Transport's objective to focus on safety and user affordability in public transport. The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mosebenzi Zwane, said rail infrastructure is central to this vision and the country's economy.

The Department of Transport and its entities presented annual performance plans to the committee this week. The committee was told that the bulk of the budget has been allocated to the South African National Roads Agency and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). These investments should benefit primarily those people who commute to work using public transport. These two entities should fulfill their mandate without fail.

Mr Zwane said the committee will closely monitor their work. He added that the intention is to ensure that they optimally fulfill their mandate while trying to revive their operations, particularly Prasa.

The committee noted the department's planned programmes and is excited about the roll-out of stock and the revival of rail infrastructure. The success of these plans will be accessed based on what the department and Prasa achieve on Cape Town's central line as well as the Mabopane line in Gauteng.

The department informed the committee that it has reached agreements with those living on railway line and also said it planned to introduce new card licences in early 2022, subject to Cabinet approval.