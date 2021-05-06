South Africa: Committee On Transport Appreciates Department's Focus On Public Safety

6 May 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has noted with appreciation the Department of Transport's objective to focus on safety and user affordability in public transport. The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mosebenzi Zwane, said rail infrastructure is central to this vision and the country's economy.

The Department of Transport and its entities presented annual performance plans to the committee this week. The committee was told that the bulk of the budget has been allocated to the South African National Roads Agency and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). These investments should benefit primarily those people who commute to work using public transport. These two entities should fulfill their mandate without fail.

Mr Zwane said the committee will closely monitor their work. He added that the intention is to ensure that they optimally fulfill their mandate while trying to revive their operations, particularly Prasa.

The committee noted the department's planned programmes and is excited about the roll-out of stock and the revival of rail infrastructure. The success of these plans will be accessed based on what the department and Prasa achieve on Cape Town's central line as well as the Mabopane line in Gauteng.

The department informed the committee that it has reached agreements with those living on railway line and also said it planned to introduce new card licences in early 2022, subject to Cabinet approval.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Djibouti Looks to Ethiopia to Gauge Its Economic Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.