South Africa: Media Statement - Sports Committee Chairperson Welcomes the Appointment of Bafana Head Coach

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane, has noted and welcomes the appointment of Mr Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana head coach.

The announcement about Mr Broos's appointment was made on Wednesday in Johannesburg by the President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mr Danny Jordaan and the technical team.

Ms Dlulane said the appointment was punctual and will ensure that there will be no management vacuum in the national team. "The coach and those he assembles as management team just need the support from SAFA and the public," said Ms Dlulane.

Furthermore, Ms Dlulane said stability is critical for the team to improve its performance and achieve acceptable results in its future competitions.

Broos brings a rich experience to the South African soccer squad as he coached at continental and international levels. Ms Dlulane said: "The new coach seems to possess right credentials and has an impressive pedigree that will make Bafana Bafana reach new heights."

Ms Dlulane added: "South Africa expects and deserves a winning team where talent scouting and harnessing are fundamental; the results will come. Equally important, is continuity and consistency in the boardroom and on the field."

Ms Dlulane calls on the new coach to ensure that Bafana Bafana moves above the level they are currently occupying in international rankings.