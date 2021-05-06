South Africa: Media Statement - Sports Committee Chairperson Welcomes the Appointment of Bafana Head Coach

6 May 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane, has noted and welcomes the appointment of Mr Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana head coach.

The announcement about Mr Broos's appointment was made on Wednesday in Johannesburg by the President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mr Danny Jordaan and the technical team.

Ms Dlulane said the appointment was punctual and will ensure that there will be no management vacuum in the national team. "The coach and those he assembles as management team just need the support from SAFA and the public," said Ms Dlulane.

Furthermore, Ms Dlulane said stability is critical for the team to improve its performance and achieve acceptable results in its future competitions.

Broos brings a rich experience to the South African soccer squad as he coached at continental and international levels. Ms Dlulane said: "The new coach seems to possess right credentials and has an impressive pedigree that will make Bafana Bafana reach new heights."

Ms Dlulane added: "South Africa expects and deserves a winning team where talent scouting and harnessing are fundamental; the results will come. Equally important, is continuity and consistency in the boardroom and on the field."

Ms Dlulane calls on the new coach to ensure that Bafana Bafana moves above the level they are currently occupying in international rankings.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Djibouti Looks to Ethiopia to Gauge Its Economic Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.