South Africa: Delay in World Cup Qualifiers Gives New Bafana Boss Broos a Boost

analysis

A day after his appointment, new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was given a timely boost with the Fifa World Cup qualifiers being postponed by three months due to Covid-19.

Broos's inadvertent reprieve came after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially announced that the World Cup qualifiers, initially scheduled to begin in a month, will kick off in September.

This gives the Belgian the perfect opportunity to study the players available to him, including the group that will travel to represent South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

Broos has already said he is looking to freshen up the current crop and bring in some younger faces.

"The CAF Emergency Committee, in consultation with Fifa, decided to postpone the CAF qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021, after taking into consideration the current challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams," CAF said.

"The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022."

The reason for the postponement centres on the Covid-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that come with...