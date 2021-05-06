Mozambique: One Covid-19 Death, 21 Cases and No Recoveries

6 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 21 new cases.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the latest victim was a 75 year old Mozambican man who died in Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 522,988 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 698 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 295 were from Maputo city and 62 from Maputo province. Between them Maputo city and province accounted for 51.1 per cent of all the Wednesday tests.

There were also 135 samples from Inhambane, 66 from Nampula, 41 from Tete, 32 from Manica, 23 from Sofala, 22 from Cabo Delgado and 22 from Zambezia. No tests were reported from Gaza or Niassa.

677 of the tests gave negative results, while 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus. 20 of the new cases were Mozambican citizens, and the nationality of one has not yet been confirmed. 13 were men or boys, and eight were women or girls. Two were children under the age of 15, and a further two were over 65 years old.

The great majority of the new cases - 15 (71.4 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also two from Nampula and one each from Maputo province, Inhambane, Tete and Zambezia. This brought the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 70,052.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for this 24 hour period was three per cent - which is very similar for the preceding few days (3.2 per cent on Tuesday, 4.8 per cent on Monday, 2.4 per cent on Sunday and three per cent on Saturday),

Over the same period, the Ministry release reported that two Covid-19 patients had been discharged from hospital, both in Maputo, but five new cases had been admitted (four in Maputo and one in Niassa).

As of Wednesday. 41 people were receiving medical care in the Covid-19 treatment units (up from 39 on Tuesday). 31 of these patients (75.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also five patients in Sofala, three in Nampula, one in Niassa and one in Zambezia). No patients were undergoing treatment in the other six provinces.

No recoveries from Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday. Hence the total number of recoveries remains 67,342, or 96.1 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 1,887 (up from 1,867 on Tuesday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo province, 800 (42.4 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 517; Sofala, 293; Zambezia, 126; Nampula, 43; Gaza, 32; Inhambane, 23; Niassa, 21; Cabo Delgado, 17; Manica, 10; and Tete five.

