Ethiopia: Media, Journalists Expected to Prepare Impartial Election Reports

ADDIS ABABA - Journalists and media outlets are expected to well play their watchdog role by straightforward reporting the actual situation from the election polls , so remarked Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) .

Briefing journalists on a panel discussion, EMA General Director Mohammed Idris on Tuesday said that media outlets should play their due role in fostering the effectiveness of the 6th general elections via presenting unbiased election reports from various polling stations. Mohammed said journalists should practice ethical journalism so as to avert violence during election and effectively discharge their watchdog role.

The media can ensure the credibility of the election through properly reporting the pre-election, during election and post-election scenarios. Peace State Minister Werknesh Birru said that journalists should avoid producing reports that would potentially trigger violence.

She reminded that Ethiopia was reported to be one of the countries to improve the media freedom. It has also been playing a considerable role in the developmental activities of the country. The Ethiopian Herald Chief Editor Worku Belachew, noted on the occasion that journalists should report firsthand information from the polling stations to avoid discrimination and fraud.

Worku further explained that journalists are expected to contribute their share to the development of a democratic culture through raising public awareness with the actual progress of the election. A journalist from private media Hanna Demissie, underscored that media should provide political parties with platform to help them express opinion through dialogue.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE