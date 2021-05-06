Ethiopia: Sustained Solidarity to Contain Covid-19

China is the first country to supply medical supplies to Ethiopia and dispatch a medical team to help Ethiopia fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. On March 30, 2021, a total of 300, 000 doses of China-aided vaccine arrived in Addis, making China the first country to donate vaccines to Ethiopia.

Since March 2020, China has donated several batches of anti-virus materials including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and vaccines to Ethiopia which were distributed throughout the country via Ethiopian Ministry of Health.

A top-level Chinese medical expert team was dispatched to Ethiopia in April 2020, visiting quarantine and treatment facilities, sharing first-hand experience with their Ethiopian counterparts, and offering advice on Ethiopia's response to the pandemic. Their devotion and professionalism won high acclaim from the Ethiopian government.

Since long times, the Chinese Government has been dispatching medical team to Ethiopia to supply free medical services to Ethiopian people. Until now, 375 Chinese doctors were dispatched to Ethiopia, and the number of total outpatients is more than two million. Currently 16 Chinese medical team members are working tirelessly with Ethiopian health workers in the front line to serve Ethiopian patients.

The Paired Hospital Cooperation Mechanism between Chinese hospital and three Ethiopian hospitals (Tirunesh-Beijing Hospital, Eka-Kotebe General Hospital and Silk Road Hospital) have been established to enhance the cooperation against Covid-19 and long-term health collaboration between the two countries.

In recognition of regional state friendship, the Chinese local governments have extended intensive support to their Ethiopian sister cities/regions, such as Addis Ababa, Oromia and Amhara, by providing various kinds of medical supplies. The Chinese government keeps encouraging the Chinese community to fulfill social responsibility including contribute their parts in helping Ethiopia fight against the pandemic.

China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE), the premier representative agency of Chinese companies in Ethiopia, has donated batches of anti-virus materials to federal ministries, regional governments and health institutions. For instance, CCCE donated 500,000 medical masks to Addis Ababa City Administration, 350,000 medical masks and 20 ventilators as well as other medical equipment to Oromia Region, 500,000 washable masks and 10,000 forehead thermometers to the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia supporting the reopening of primary schools amid Covid-19. CCCE also raised funds and equipped the Silk Road Hospital, making it the most advanced Covid-19 treatment hospital in the country and saved many peoples" lives.

Of late, Chinese Government together with China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) donated a batch of 22 million Birr worth of anti-virus medical supplies to Tirunesh-Beijing Hospital for helping improve its treatment capacity.

According to the press release issued by the Economic and Commercial Counselor's Office Embassy of the People's Republic of China notified the donation is in recognition of regional state friendship, the Chinese local governments have extended intensive support to their Ethiopian sister cities/regions, such as Addis Ababa, Oromia, and Amhara, by providing various kinds of medical supplies.

This donation is an expression of gratitude from the Chinese Government and business community to the Ethiopian Government and people for long-standing support for mutually beneficial cooperation. It is also a demonstration of determination from China to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ethiopia to defeat the Covid-19 under joint efforts.

When disaster struck, help pours in from all sides. Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the Chinese Government, both at the central and local level, together with Chinese business community, have been continuously providing technical and material assistance to Ethiopia, in an effort to boost Ethiopia's capacity to fight against the pandemic.

The donation includes 11 ventilators (comprising five invasive ventilators), six ICU beds, five high flow humidifiers, 30,000 surgical masks, 4,000 suits of disposable protective clothing, and many other medical supplies. According to the press release, the donation was supplied with a view to containing the spread of the Covid-19 in Ethiopia.

China and Ethiopia established diplomatic relations in 1970. In the past half century, Ethio-China bilateral relationship, especially cooperation in health sector, has strengthened significantly. Looking ahead, the Chinese Government and Chinese community stand ready to strengthen cooperation with Ethiopia to overcome challenges such as Covid-19 and work together towards a bright future of common prosperity.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME